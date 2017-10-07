Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left tibia and is out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.

Curry, who was projected to start alongside lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. in Dallas' backcourt, will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

Curry, 27, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and son of former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, had a breakout campaign last season after signing a two-year, $6 million deal to join the Mavs. He averaged 12.8 points and shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 70 games, 42 of which were starts.

Last season marked the first time that Curry had a legitimate opportunity to prove himself as an NBA rotation player. He had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings before arriving in Dallas.