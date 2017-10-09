New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo may need surgery to repair a sports hernia, according to coach Alvin Gentry.

Rondo is scheduled to visit a specialist Monday in Philadelphia before determining whether surgery is needed.

Gentry told reporters Sunday that he did not know how long Rondo would be sidelined, saying "we'll see what happens after he sees a specialist."

Rondo, 31, suffered the injury in the first half of Friday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and did not play Sunday against his former team, the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans opens its regular season Oct. 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Gentry acknowledged that the Pelicans would miss Rondo's leadership if he is sidelined for an extended period.

"He's just a great leader to have on your team," Gentry said Sunday, according to the New Orleans Advocate. "If you want to have a mentor in this league, I would suggest him."

The Pelicans signed Rondo to a one-year, $3.3 million deal during the offseason.