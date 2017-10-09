        <
          Sources: Joel Embiid OKs five-year, $148M deal with Sixers

          6:11 PM ET
          • Adrian WojnarowskiESPN

          Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

          The designated exception -- termed "the super-max" -- allows Embiid to earn a higher percentage of the salary cap -- and potentially millions of dollars more -- if he meets criteria, including, making All-NBA teams or the NBA's Most Valuable Player. If Embiid meets the super-max criteria, he could earn an as much as $178 million on the contract, league sources said.

          The deal represents the Sixers' commitment to Embiid's talent, given that he's been healthy enough to play in only 31 regular-season games since Philadelphia selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

          Embiid, 23, has become among the NBA's most talented and popular young players, and the extension solidifies him as a cornerstone of the franchise's future.

          The deal will include some salary-cap protection for the 76ers should Embiid suffer injury that causes him to miss significant playing time, league sources said.

