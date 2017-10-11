CLEVELAND -- After missing the Cleveland Cavaliers' first three games of the preseason schedule with a sprained left ankle, LeBron James made his preseason debut Tuesday in the Cavs' 108-94 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

James, who had been sidelined for nearly two weeks after stepping on rookie teammate Cedi Osman's foot on the second day of training camp, tallied 17 points in the loss.

The challenge was ultimately twofold for James: get back his conditioning and rhythm after being sidelined for nearly two weeks, and acclimate to a handful of new teammates, including a completely overhauled starting lineup compared with what he played with en route to three trips to the NBA Finals in the past three years.

It was a mixed bag for James with one week to go until Cleveland opens up the regular season against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

James made the first shot he took -- a long pull-up jumper with Bulls center Robin Lopez guarding him on a switch at the top of the key -- and generally scored the way he has the past 14 years of his career -- including stuffing back-to-back dunks in the first quarter.

It was his ball control that was lacking.

James committed seven turnovers -- all in the first half -- and looked like a guy who spent the past two weeks rehabbing while the players around him were sharpening their games.

With that said, James' 17 points still led the Cavs and he shot 8-for-13 from the floor with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Cleveland had little continuity as a group, however, and the Cavaliers could often be seen pointing and gesturing to one another in the middle of plays to direct people where to go.

Kevin Love shot 1-for-12. Dwyane Wade shot 1-for-7. James had a plus-minus of minus-18 in 30 minutes of play.

The Cavs finish off the preseason Friday on the road against the Orlando Magic.