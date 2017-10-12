CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kyrie Irving has added more spice to the Celtics-Cavaliers season opener.
Irving, who asked to be traded out of Cleveland and wound up in Boston this summer after three straight NBA Finals trips with LeBron James and the Cavaliers, said he sees "a vast difference" between the cities.
"Boston, I'm driving in and [thinking], 'I'm really playing in a real, live sports city?" Irving told reporters on Wednesday, in comments published by The Charlotte Observer.
"A lot of different cultures, food and people. You get it all, especially in Boston," the All-Star point guard also said. "You would go to Cleveland and it would be at nighttime and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference."
Remember, Irving and the Celtics open in Cleveland on Tuesday night.