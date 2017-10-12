Joel Embiid shines in his first preseason game with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a huge block to set the tone for the season. (1:29)

Joel Embiid, playing for the first time since agreeing to a five-year, $146.5 million extension, scored 22 points in his preseason debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Embiid's impressive stat line came in just 15 minutes of action in the Sixers' 133-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Of his 22 points, 14 came from the free-throw line. Embiid also added seven rebounds.

Felt great to get back out there and get a win... The future is bright #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/tuvREulpyR — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 12, 2017

Embiid has been eased back into action for Philadelphia after having surgery March 24 for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hadn't played in a game since Jan. 27.

Editor's Picks Sources: Embiid deal has specific injury clauses Joel Embiid's max extension includes detailed clauses that protect the Sixers financially if he's lost because of a contractually agreed-upon injury that causes him to miss a certain amount of time.

Embiid agreed to the rookie-scale max extension Tuesday, with the $146.5 million total for the deal based on the NBA's new salary-cap projections for the 2018-19 season. The new deal protects the franchise financially should Embiid suffer a contractually specific catastrophic injury, league sources told ESPN.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, had successive surgeries on his right foot that sidelined him in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee ended his 2016-17 season in March.

His brief but dominant debut season left him as the only rookie since Wilt Chamberlain to average at least 28.7 points per 36 minutes played.