The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to send forward Richard Jefferson, guard Kay Felder, draft picks and cash to the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told ESPN.

Atlanta intends to waive Jefferson and Felder, sources said, and they would become free agents after clearing waivers.

Sources said the draft picks going to Atlanta are 2019 and 2020 second-rounders and that the Hawks will send back European draft rights in the deal. The 2019 pick will be the lesser pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers that had been owed to the Cavaliers.

The trade gets the Cavaliers' roster to 15 ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jefferson, 37, averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 79 games last season for Cleveland, while Felder posted averages of 4.0 points and 1.4 assists in his rookie season.