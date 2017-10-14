After Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside have a few run-ins during the 76ers' win over the Heat in Friday's preseason matchup, the duo exchanged words on Twitter. (1:45)

The preseason finale between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers featured a matchup between two of the top centers in the NBA, Hassan Whiteside of Miami and Joel Embiid of Philadelphia. Neither had a standout performance, with Embiid's 76ers defeating Whiteside's Heat 119-95 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City; Embiid finished with 5 points on only 1-of-7 shooting from the field in 14:33, while Whiteside finished with 7 points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field in 10:54.

But the two socially engaging big men weren't shy about bringing their trash talk from the game onto social media.

Whiteside and Embiid both blocked each other's shots within the first two minutes of the game. Whiteside picked up his third foul of the game with 9:39 left in the first quarter, and Embiid called for Whiteside to be subbed out.

Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside have only met once during the regular season so far, but they are developing an entertaining rivalry. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Whiteside responded to a Heat fan after the game who took exception to Embiid's trash talking after such a poor shooting game, saying "The media won't show that." Whiteside then responded to a Bleacher Report post highlighting Embiid getting Whiteside in foul trouble.

It didn't take Embiid long to clap back at Whiteside, and Embiid dug a little deeper to do so, bringing back criticisms of Whiteside's conflicting on-off court numbers with the Heat. In each of Whiteside's three seasons with the Heat, the team has had a better defensive rating with him off the court than on the court. In 2016-2017, the Heat had allowed 105.3 points per 100 possessions when Whiteside was on the court, and only 102.2 points per 100 possessions when Whiteside was off the court, according to NBA.com.

Embiid also alluded to Kevin Durant's Twitter snafu from this offseason to finish his salvo against Whiteside.

Whiteside ended his response to Embiid by knocking his unreliable durability. Embiid recently signed a contract extension with Philadelphia despite playing in only 31 games since being drafted 3rd overall out of the University of Kansas in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Embiid has taken jabs at Whiteside before, as he retweeted his own tweet from January 2017 mocking Whiteside's criticisms of the All-Star voting.

Embiid and Whiteside caught the attention of other players around the league Friday night. The Heat and 76ers don't begin their four-game regular season series until February 2, 2018. The location of that matchup is in Philadelphia.

