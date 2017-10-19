Chronicling Lonzo Ball's NBA debut

Sporting a Dodgers jersey, Lonzo Ball heads to the locker room for the Lakers' first game of the season. (0:44)

The day has finally come for the much-anticipated debut of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who will hit the court when his team hosts the LA Clippers on Thursday night at the Staples Center.

What shoes will he be wearing? Where will his dad LaVar be? How will he perform when the games matter? Allow a cast of ESPN reporters to guide you through Ball's first game.

Scenes from Staples

Lonzo Ball arrives at Staples Center for his first regular season NBA game. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Lonzo Ball arrived at Staples Center 3 hours and 10 minutes before tonight's season opener. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Lonzo Ball is wearing the Ball No. 2 Dodgers jersey the team gave him when he threw out the first pitch. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Pregame notes

Asked how he slept the night before his first pro game, Lonzo Ball said he slept well and always tries to get a good sleep in so he can have "good dreams." Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

Luke Walton expects veterans like Patrick Beverley to "come after" Lonzo Ball tonight. Walton says experienced players like going after rookies, especially ones that come with hype and attention like Ball. Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

Lonzo said he's ready to go tonight. What Magic told Lonzo before his first game tonight... Stay focused... play for the team... play as hard as you can. Raajik Shah, ESPN