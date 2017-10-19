        <
        >

          Chronicling Lonzo Ball's NBA debut

          play
          Ball arrives for NBA debut (0:44)

          Sporting a Dodgers jersey, Lonzo Ball heads to the locker room for the Lakers' first game of the season. (0:44)

          6:59 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The day has finally come for the much-anticipated debut of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who will hit the court when his team hosts the LA Clippers on Thursday night at the Staples Center.

          What shoes will he be wearing? Where will his dad LaVar be? How will he perform when the games matter? Allow a cast of ESPN reporters to guide you through Ball's first game.

          Scenes from Staples

          Lonzo Ball arrives at Staples Center for his first regular season NBA game.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          1:31

          Lonzo Ball arrives at Staples Center for his first regular season NBA

          Lonzo Ball arrived at Staples Center 3 hours and 10 minutes before tonight's season opener.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Lonzo Ball is wearing the Ball No. 2 Dodgers jersey the team gave him when he threw out the first pitch.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Pregame notes

          Asked how he slept the night before his first pro game, Lonzo Ball said he slept well and always tries to get a good sleep in so he can have "good dreams."

          Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

          Luke Walton expects veterans like Patrick Beverley to "come after" Lonzo Ball tonight. Walton says experienced players like going after rookies, especially ones that come with hype and attention like Ball.

          Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer

          Lonzo said he's ready to go tonight.

          What Magic told Lonzo before his first game tonight...

          Stay focused... play for the team... play as hard as you can.

          Raajik Shah, ESPN

          Luke on Lonzo's first game:

          We want him to be aggressive. We're going to let him go out there and have some fun.

          Raajik Shah, ESPN

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.