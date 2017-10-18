Who will win top individual honors in 2017-18? Our NBA writers and analysts make their MVP picks and more.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Final tally: Simmons (11 votes), Ball (4), Smith (4), Fox (1), Mitchell (1).
COACH OF THE YEAR
Final tally: Snyder (6 votes), Stevens (5), Thibodeau (3), Malone (2), Brooks (1), Brown (1), Donovan (1), Popovich (1), Spoelstra (1).
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Final tally: Gobert (9 votes), Green (7), Leonard (3), Roberson (1), Whiteside (1).
SIXTH MAN AWARD
Final tally: Gordon (7 votes), Iguodala (3), Williams (3), Smart (2), Covington (1), Gay (1), Mills (1), Smith (1), Winslow (1), Young (1).
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Final tally: Turner (8 votes), Nurkic (3), Hood (2), Booker (1), Brown (1), Embiid (1), Ingram (1), Jokic (1), Maker (1), Murray (1), Porzingis (1).
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Final tally: James (8 votes), Durant (6), Leonard (4), Antetokounmpo (2), Harden (1).
