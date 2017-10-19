        <
          Lonzo Ball Confidential

          Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
          8:53 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          LOVE HIM OR loathe him, it's Lonzo (and LaVar) time in LA, so we went man-to-man press on 59 NBA pros with six on-the-Ball questions.

          What is Lonzo Ball's ceiling?

          All-Star 45 percent
          Starter 43 percent
          Role player 10 percent
          MVP 2 percent

          If you played LaVar Ball to 11, how many points would he score?

          0 87 percent
          1-8 10 percent
          < 0 3 percent

          "He'd have negative points. he'd put one in his own basket." -- Eighth-year NBA forward

          Is LaVar Ball a master strategist or buffoon?

          Master strategist 79 percent
          Buffoon 9 percent
          Both 12 percent

          "You're asking me questions about LaVar Ball. I think he's making his point." --
          Eastern Conference rookie

          Big Baller Brand: Joke or legit?

          Joke 18 percent
          Legit 82 percent

          "I love it. It's an opportunity to do something outstanding." -- Second-year NBA player

          Does Lonzo Ball need to change his jumper to be successful in the NBA?

          Yes 12 percent
          No 88 percent

          "No way he gets that shot off with Kawhi Leonard in his face." -- Eastern Conference guard

          Who will win Rookie of the Year?

          Dennis Smith Jr. 39 percent (most popular answer)
          Ben Simmons 15 percent
          Malik Monk 9 percent
          Lonzo Ball 7 percent
          Jayson Tatum 7 percent

          Not all players answered every question.

