This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's October 30 NBA Preview issue. Subscribe today!
LOVE HIM OR loathe him, it's Lonzo (and LaVar) time in LA, so we went man-to-man press on 59 NBA pros with six on-the-Ball questions.
What is Lonzo Ball's ceiling?
All-Star 45 percent
Starter 43 percent
Role player 10 percent
MVP 2 percent
If you played LaVar Ball to 11, how many points would he score?
0 87 percent
1-8 10 percent
< 0 3 percent
"He'd have negative points. he'd put one in his own basket." -- Eighth-year NBA forward
Is LaVar Ball a master strategist or buffoon?
Master strategist 79 percent
Buffoon 9 percent
Both 12 percent
"You're asking me questions about LaVar Ball. I think he's making his point." --
Eastern Conference rookie
Big Baller Brand: Joke or legit?
Joke 18 percent
Legit 82 percent
"I love it. It's an opportunity to do something outstanding." -- Second-year NBA player
Does Lonzo Ball need to change his jumper to be successful in the NBA?
Yes 12 percent
No 88 percent
"No way he gets that shot off with Kawhi Leonard in his face." -- Eastern Conference guard
Who will win Rookie of the Year?
Dennis Smith Jr. 39 percent (most popular answer)
Ben Simmons 15 percent
Malik Monk 9 percent
Lonzo Ball 7 percent
Jayson Tatum 7 percent
Not all players answered every question.