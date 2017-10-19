This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's October 30 NBA Preview issue. Subscribe today!

LOVE HIM OR loathe him, it's Lonzo (and LaVar) time in LA, so we went man-to-man press on 59 NBA pros with six on-the-Ball questions.

What is Lonzo Ball's ceiling?

All-Star 45 percent

Starter 43 percent

Role player 10 percent

MVP 2 percent

If you played LaVar Ball to 11, how many points would he score?

0 87 percent

1-8 10 percent

< 0 3 percent

"He'd have negative points. he'd put one in his own basket." -- Eighth-year NBA forward

Is LaVar Ball a master strategist or buffoon?

Master strategist 79 percent

Buffoon 9 percent

Both 12 percent

"You're asking me questions about LaVar Ball. I think he's making his point." --

Eastern Conference rookie

Big Baller Brand: Joke or legit?

Joke 18 percent

Legit 82 percent

"I love it. It's an opportunity to do something outstanding." -- Second-year NBA player

Does Lonzo Ball need to change his jumper to be successful in the NBA?

Yes 12 percent

No 88 percent

"No way he gets that shot off with Kawhi Leonard in his face." -- Eastern Conference guard

Who will win Rookie of the Year?

Dennis Smith Jr. 39 percent (most popular answer)

Ben Simmons 15 percent

Malik Monk 9 percent

Lonzo Ball 7 percent

Jayson Tatum 7 percent

Not all players answered every question.