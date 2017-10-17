LaVar Ball's reality TV venture has been renewed for another season.

"Ball in the Family" will return for a second season on Watch, Facebook's new production platform, Ball's team announced Tuesday.

The new episodes, produced by the same team that backs "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," will arrive later this year.

"Hey, guess what? Ball family's coming back for another season!" Ball proclaimed on a brief promo announcing the new episodes.

The reality show follows LaVar Ball, his wife Tina and his three basketball-prodigy sons LaMelo, LiAngelo and Lonzo.

The first season of "Ball in the Family" explored Lonzo Ball's transition to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tina Ball's recovery from a life-altering stroke and LaMelo Ball's not-your-average-teenage-life, which included a new Lamborghini for his 16th birthday.