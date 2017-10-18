OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors held their much-anticipated ring ceremony prior to tipoff against the Houston Rockets on opening night.

Commissioner Adam Silver started the event by introducing the 2016-17 champions.

The Larry O'Brien Trophy was stationed at center court, with the players camped around it. The Warriors wore white and gold hoodies, which will be signed by the players and auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Bay Area wildfire relief efforts.

After the name of each executive, coach and player was announced to the sold-out crowd, owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber distributed the rings to the Warriors personnel.

Kevin Durant, who said he wouldn't get emotional, held it together.

"I'm a very emotional person and I do cry a lot, but I don't know if I'll cry in this situation," Durant told reporters at shootaround. "Basketball accomplishments to me now are just what they are. I can kind of separate the two now, I feel. It's more so just cool as hell more than anything."

Though he didn't cry, Durant was noticeably the most energetic player as he continually pumped the crowd up by waving his hands.

The 83 diamonds on top of the Warriors' championship ring represent the number of regular-season and postseason wins Golden State captured last season. Photo Courtesy Jason of Beverly Hills

Following the ring ceremony, Stephen Curry then took the mic and said, "This is a truly amazing night."

He proceeded to lead a countdown from five to raise the franchise's new banner. The crowd erupted with cheers when the banner was revealed. The Warriors have been to three straight NBA Finals, winning two of three.

White T-shirts were distributed to fans. The shirts featured the words "Championship Celebration" and yellow banners of "47, 56, 75, 15, 17," signifying the years in which the franchise won an NBA title.