OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chris Paul was a crunch-time spectator during his Houston Rockets debut, cheering on his teammates from the bench for the final 4:47 of Tuesday's 122-121 comeback win over the Golden State Warriors.

Paul, the nine-time All-Star point guard who pushed for the offseason trade from the LA Clippers to the Rockets, went to the end of the bench after subbing out but showed no sign of displeasure with coach Mike D'Antoni's decision. Paul was on his feet for most of the final 4:47, smiling and rooting for his teammates, waving a towel in celebration on several occasions.

Paul celebrated with James Harden and other teammates after officials waved off what briefly appeared to be a winning buzzer-beater by Golden State's Kevin Durant.

Paul had four points on 2-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes. He appeared to be laboring at times on the sore left knee that caused him to sit out Houston's preseason finale last week. After the game, D'Antoni cited Paul's knee soreness and minutes total as the reason for the star's time on the bench.

"Dragging his leg a little bit, I had to get him out of there," D'Antoni said.

Before leaving for good, Paul played a key role in giving the Rockets a chance to pull off the comeback. With Harden resting, Houston sliced the deficit from 13 points to five in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, with Paul hitting a stepback jumper and dishing out four assists during that span.

However, Paul finished the game with a plus-minus of minus-13. The Rockets were outscored by 13 points in the first five minutes of the game before he subbed out for the first time.

Harden took a handoff from Paul and sliced through the lane for a left-handed layup on the Rockets' first possession of the season. It was one of few moments during the opener that the duo clicked the way the Rockets hoped when they recruited Paul this summer.

After missing some good looks early, Harden reverted to his MVP candidate form, consistently creating offense off the dribble. Paul, playing off the ball for significant stretches for the first time in his career, seemed to struggle get in sync when paired with his fellow perennial All-Star guard. Paul has emphasized that he's "excited about the process" of learning to how to best play with Harden, saying it would require patience from him.

Harden (27 points, 10 assists) carried the Rockets' offense, as he frequently has in the past five years.