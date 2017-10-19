Jeremy Lin goes up for a layup and hurts his knee as he lands. The following day the Nets announced Lin would be out for the season. (0:35)

After crumbling to the court and leaving the Brooklyn Nets' season-opening loss with an injury, point guard Jeremy Lin's season is now likely over.

Lin has been diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon of the right knee, the team announced Thursday.

"Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday. "We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role."

Lin landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 140-131 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night, and his immediate emotional reaction seemed to indicate he feared a serious injury.

Gods ALWAYS faithful and in control 🙏🏼🙌🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) October 19, 2017

Lin scored 18 points. The Nets' starting shooting guard, D'Angelo Russell, had 30.

Russell will likely now move into the starting point guard role and Allen Crabbe will become the Nets' starting shooting guard.

Both players were acquired in trades this summer. Russell and Lin were expected to play together in the Nets' backcourt this season, but Russell, 21, is considered the franchise's point guard of the future.