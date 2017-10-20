Magic Johnson shows his support while watching the Dodgers take a commanding lead in Game 5 while at Staples Center ahead of the Lakers' opener against the Clippers. (0:28)

LOS ANGELES -- Before his Los Angeles Lakers opened a new era with Lonzo Ball, Magic Johnson stood in a tunnel watching his Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on a big screen at Staples Center and rooting loudly.

Johnson, co-owner of the Dodgers and team president of the Lakers, was torn about where to be on this big night for Los Angeles sports with the Dodgers playing in Chicago against the Cubs and the Lakers and LA Clippers opening the NBA season against each other.

"I got two things going on; I am too excited both ways," said Johnson, who pointed out that he was sweating underneath his suit as if he were playing in the NBA again. "I want to go to the World Series in the worst way, and then I got my first [Lakers] game this season and really with a team that [general manager] Rob [Pelinka] and I put together. ... So I am going crazy.

"I am going crazy both ways -- I am looking up [at the television monitor to watch the Dodgers] and then I am looking down there [to the court]," Johnson added as he pretended to look up and then look down. "Is Lonzo OK? Looking up, [Clayton] Kershaw, you good? [Then] is Lonzo OK? Kershaw, you striking them out? That is how I am doing it right now. I am sweating like I'm playing, too."

About an hour before the Lakers game, Johnson stood in a tunnel surrounded by reporters when Enrique Hernandez hit a grand slam in the top of the third inning to push the Dodgers up 7-0 over the Cubs.

Johnson exploded, running up and down the tunnel clapping and screaming, "That's what I needed right there! Yes sir!"

"This is the moment I've been waiting for ... to go the World Series," Johnson said as he kept looking up at the big screen.

Johnson said he will attend the World Series, which the Dodgers reached with an 11-1 rout of the Cubs. But on this night, Johnson felt it was imperative for him to be present for the Lakers' opener and to see his new prized point guard make his debut.

Johnson said he cannot fathom the type of pressure, attention and hype surrounding Ball and how the rookie handles it all.

"Look, I can't even imagine being him right now," Johnson said. "I can't even imagine. Being an L.A. kid, this has got to be crazy. Always wanted to play for the Lakers, and he gets his first game tonight? Wow. He probably couldn't sleep for the last two or three nights. And his parents probably didn't sleep and his grandparents because they all wanted this for him. Now it is for real now. It is no exhibition. This is real. I just hope he relaxes and have fun with it."

Johnson said he didn't face nearly as much hype coming out of Michigan State as the top overall pick in 1979.

"The pressure was off of me because we were in San Diego and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and them took the pressure off of me," Jonson said. "And then I got that first layup and I was like, 'Whoaaaa' [relieved]. But him, it is not even close to [the] pressure [I faced]. I can't even describe what he has on him because I didn't have social media, we didn't have sports talk and TV shows and ESPN and all this stuff that is happening now. This is crazy. But if anybody can handle it, this young man can do it."