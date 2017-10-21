Steph Curry's intended pass gets tipped by DeMarcus Cousins which gets recovered and taken to other end by Jrue Holiday but gets blocked from behind by Kevin Durant. (0:24)

NEW ORLEANS - The Golden State Warriors came back from 17 to pick up their first win of the season, rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-120 Friday night at Smoothie King Center.

Golden State (1-1) started the game off lethargic, and its transition defense was spotty as they gave up 39 first-quarter points. New Orleans (0-2) secured most of the 50-50 balls.

Frustration set in for the Warriors early, and in the second quarter, things got a little chippy.

To the dismay of Draymond Green, he was hit with a quick technical foul after shoving DeMarcus Cousins in the back as the two fought for position on the court.

While the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was chasing down the official to explain what happened, Cousins was walking away from the scene clapping and laughing. At one point, Cousins was urging the officials to toss him out.

Later in the quarter, Cousins was being subbed out, and he walked by Green, who was taking the ball out from the sideline. On his way to the bench, he first approached Green and the two had some words.

Cousins was then assessed a technical.

Kevin Durant captured a career-high seven blocks. During a sequence in the game, he blocked Tony Allen twice within seconds with only one shoe on.

Kevin Durant blocked a career-high 7 shots in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert/AP

The Warriors outscored the Pelicans 67-56 in the second half.

Golden State has now won 12 consecutive games over New Orleans, which includes the 4-0 sweep in the 2015 opening round of the playoffs.

The Warriors travel to Memphis to take on the second game of a back-to-back.