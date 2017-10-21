PHOENIX -- Luke Walton came to Lonzo Ball's defense on Friday, saying that his rookie point guard did not play as poorly in his debut as some might've said.

Then Ball backed up his coach's words by nearly becoming the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers outlast the Phoenix Suns 132-130.

On Friday night, Ball bounced back and displayed the kind of triple-double versatility that made the Lakers take him second overall in the draft. Ball displayed the kind of passing that dazzled at the Las Vegas Summer League, and he knocked down four treys, including a step-back 3-pointer.

"This happened before. It happened in summer league," Ball said of getting off to a slow start in his summer league debut before racking up two triple-doubles and earning MVP honors in Las Vegas. "It's happened before in my career. So, I am used to it."

When the Suns made a late charge, Ball scored six points in a minute and a half, making three shots with his left hand. He scored on a driving left-handed scoop shot, another left-handed drive against Tyson Chandler and then a driving left-handed layup. In between those baskets, he pushed the ball upcourt to Kyle Kuzma, who drove in for a layup.

Lonzo Ball, in his second game, was one assist short of achieving a triple-double against the Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Thursday night in the season opener, Ball missed five of six shots and finished with three points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 108-92 loss to the Clippers. Patrick Beverley hounded the rookie, at one point giving him a body check and sending Ball to the floor at halfcourt.

Ball looked a lot more comfortable, confident and assertive against the defenseless Suns. Phoenix, which surrendered 124 points in a 48-point loss in its opener to Portland, offered little resistance to the Lakers.

"Today I had to do what I had to do to get the win. Today I had to shoot more shots so that is what I did. It doesn't take me long to learn," Ball said.

Ball and Brandon Ingram, last year's second overall pick, flourished in the up-and-down, free-flowing tempo of the game. Ball fired full-court passes like he did when leading the Lakers to a summer league title and earning MVP honors in Las Vegas this summer. It was there where Ball created a stir with a slow start only to get better with each game, eventually posting two triple-doubles, leading team president Magic Johnson to say that the rookie will have more to come in the regular season.

On one play against the Suns, Ball grabbed a defensive rebound under the basket, turned and fired a full-court, rim-to-rim pass right to a streaking Corey Brewer right in front of the other basket. Brewer attempted a dunk but was blocked. Ingram also bounced back in a big way. After going 3-for-15 and scoring 12 points against the Clippers, Ingram had the best night of his young career. He scored a career-high 25 points, topping his previous best of 22 points in the third quarter.

Ingram knocked down 9 of 14 shots and three triples.

After his matchups with Beverly and Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe, Ball will go up against New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, Washington's John Wall, Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Utah's Ricky Rubio.

"I know everybody is going to say everything game by game, so if I play bad on Sunday, it is going to go right back to he's a bust. It doesn't matter to me, I just come out and play as hard as I can to get my team wins," Ball said.

LeBron James is the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 20 years and 20 days. Ball is 19.

LaVar Ball was also quick to give his take on his son's impressive night.

"He's always going to have a bad rap, you know why? Because I am talking so bad about him. Because Lonzo is so good you can't touch him. But everybody want to quiet me up. While you are worried about me, I am sitting up in the stands while my son is whooping that tail..." Ball said. "When you start matching him up with all these guards and what guard he is playing next, everybody wants to see what guard is going to get the best of him, tell Patrick Beverley that was his last interview for the year so don't worry about it."