New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for "directing inappropriate language towards a fan."

Cousins, who led the league in technical fouls last season with 18, drew a technical with 50 seconds remaining in the Pelicans' 103-91 loss to Memphis on Wednesday. After the game, Cousins told reporters that he reacted to a fan sitting courtside that had "dropped a couple F-bombs, flipped me off" and that the technical was "bogus."

"The ref sat there and heard (the fan) speaking to me in a very nasty way. I shouldn't have responded to it, but I'm a human being and I'm also a grown man," Cousins said after Wednesday's game. "I'm not going to let another person just disrespect me."

NBA executive vice president Kiki VandeWeghe on Saturday said that the technical has been rescinded.

Cousins totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 7 blocks in Wednesday's loss.