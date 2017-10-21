Derrick Rose voices his frustration after Greg Monroe was not issued a flagrant foul when Monroe wrapped his arm around Rose's neck. However, the league would change it to a Flagrant 1 on Saturday. (1:10)

MILWAUKEE -- It won't help Derrick Rose heal any faster, but the Cleveland Cavaliers guard got his wish Saturday when the NBA upgraded the call against Bucks center Greg Monroe to a flagrant foul 1.

Rose suffered a sprained left ankle after Monroe hit him during the Cavaliers' 116-97 win over Milwaukee on Friday. The Cavs ruled Rose out for the tail end of Cleveland's back-to-back Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic.

The former MVP attempted a reverse layup early in the fourth quarter that Monroe contested, catching Rose around the neck and head with his left arm while the Cavs guard was airborne. When Rose went to the ground, his left ankle turned inward, causing the sprain.

The three-man officiating crew of Marc Davis, Josh Tiven and Gediminas Petraitis reviewed the play on the replay monitor and upheld the original designation of a common foul. The referees explained to the Cavs' coaching staff that Monroe "didn't do it with any intent," a team source told ESPN.

The NBA overruled that decision Saturday, upgrading it to a flagrant 1, which is defined in the NBA rulebook as unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent.

"I think I'm the only person in the league that's not getting a flagrant for that call, bro," Rose said after the game. "Come on, man. Like, I'm sure I'm the only player, but it is what it is. ... That's a common foul. Wow. Come on."

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Jose Calderon would likely start in Rose's place on Saturday so as not to disrupt the rest of the Cavs' rotation.