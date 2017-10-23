Carmelo Anthony brought the home crowd to their feet by hitting a go-ahead 3 with under five seconds left. Look at the mad scramble that led to Andrew Wiggins' dramatic game-winning shot at the buzzer. (1:02)

The opening week of the 2017-18 season hasn't gone so smoothly for a few of the league's elite teams. The Golden State Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics, who lost Gordon Hayward to an ankle injury in the season opener, are stuck under .500, and the Cleveland Cavaliers just lost in a rout to the Orlando Magic for the first time in nearly five years.

Editor's Picks NBA Power Rankings: Rocky start for the league's elite The season's opening week wasn't kind to the Warriors. Which undefeated teams have leapfrogged the defending champs? Our panel is taking the pulse of the league after a surprising start to the 2017-18 season.

Who had the best sneakers during NBA's opening week? From political statements to fashion statements, NBA players brought out their finest footwear for the league's return to action. 1 Related

Needless to say, there has been quite the shakeup in our rankings heading into Week 2 of the season.

Every Monday throughout the regular season, our panel -- ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, Amin Elhassan and Ramona Shelburne, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears and FiveThirtyEight's Chris Herring -- will rank the league's 30 teams from top to bottom. Here are our Week 2 NBA Power Rankings, with research notes on each team provided by ESPN Stats & Information.

Previous rankings: Week 1

1. Houston Rockets

2017-18 record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 3

Chris Paul will likely miss two to four weeks while he recovers from a bruised left knee. In a very limited sample (33 minutes), the Rockets have been outscored by 20.8 points per 100 possessions with Paul on the court. On the flip side, they have outscored their opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench. -- Jose De Leon

2. San Antonio Spurs

2017-18 record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 5

The Spurs are without the injured Kawhi Leonard, but LaMarcus Aldridge has come to play so far this season. Aldridge is the first Spurs player to kick off a season with back-to-back games with 25 points and 10 rebounds since Tim Duncan in 2004-05. -- Vincent Johnson

3. Golden State Warriors

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 1

Nobody panic, but the Warriors are under .500 multiple games into the season for the first time since Nov. 10, 2012, Draymond Green's first season in the NBA. Last season, the Warriors were second in the NBA in defensive efficiency, but so far this season, they rank 27th and are giving up 110.5 points per 100 possessions. They've also run more isolation plays this season -- nearly 11 percent of possessions. That number was 5.7 percent last season. -- Vincent Johnson

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 2

After starting the season 2-0, the Cavaliers laid an egg at home Saturday in a bizarre loss to the Magic. It snapped their 17-game win streak over Orlando, which, according to Elias, was the longest active win streak by one team over another. Cleveland lost by 21 points, the worst home loss LeBron James has ever suffered against a team that was on zero days' rest. -- Vincent Johnson

5. Washington Wizards

2017-18 record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 7

John Wall and Bradley Beal are combining to score 52 points per game, but has a third scoring option emerged for the Wizards? Otto Porter Jr. scored 28 points in Friday's win over the Pistons, tied for third-most in a game in his career. -- Jose De Leon

6. Toronto Raptors

2017-18 record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 10

The Raptors won't play another home game until Nov. 5, against the Wizards, as they're about to embark on a six-game road trip against Western Conference opponents. Only two other teams have road trips that long against one conference. The Knicks play six straight games against the West in January, and the Pistons have a stretch of six consecutive games against the West in March. -- Jose De Leon

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 4

In OKC's first close game of the season on Sunday, with the game on the line, Russell Westbrook passed to Carmelo Anthony, who drained a go-ahead 3-pointer (the Thunder lost seconds later on a buzzer-beater by Andrew Wiggins). Last season, Westbrook took 11 of the team's 14 go-ahead field goal attempts in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime. Three games into the season, Westbrook's teammates have already made as many go-ahead shots in the final 10 seconds as they did all of last season (one). -- Micah Adams

8. Milwaukee Bucks

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't kidding when he said he might be the MVP this season. He's averaging 38.3 points per game over his first three, the second-most in Bucks history behind Kareem Abdul Jabbar's 39 PPG in 1972-73. The Greek Freak's versatility was on full display in his career-high 44-point night Saturday against the Trail Blazers. He's the only player with a block, steal and go-ahead field goal in the final 30 seconds over the past 10 seasons. -- Vincent Johnson

9. LA Clippers

2017-18 record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 11

The Clippers have a favorable schedule the next two weeks, as only one of their upcoming seven games is on the road. The Clippers played their first two games at Staples Center, winning both by an average of 29 points. Last season, the Clippers outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game at home, tied for the second-best differential in the league. -- Jose De Leon

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 9

The Wolves are wasting no time erasing their notorious late-game woes. Last season, Minnesota went just 10-19 in games within one possession in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Three games into this season, it's already 2-0 in those tight games, thanks to Jamal Crawford on Friday against Utah and Andrew Wiggins on Sunday against Oklahoma City. It was the second career game-winning buzzer-beater for Wiggins, who scored 11 points in the final five minutes. -- Micah Adams

11. Utah Jazz

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 12

The Jazz are second in the NBA in assist percentage (19 percent), behind only the Warriors, and Utah has been able to score by committee so far this season. They're one of two teams that doesn't currently have a 15 point per game scorer, along with the Kings. On Saturday, the Jazz were able to hold reigning MVP Russell Westbrook to two made field goals, his fewest while playing 35 minutes or more since his rookie season. -- Vincent Johnson

12. Portland Trail Blazers

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 14

Which team had the largest point differential through the first two games of a season in NBA history? That would be these Trail Blazers, who outscored their first two opponents by a combined 66 points. Granted, their historic, 48-point win on opening night over the Suns gave that a boost. Portland could be 3-0 if it hadn't run into Antetokounmpo playing the best game of his career. -- Vincent Johnson

13. Denver Nuggets

2017-18 record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 8

Nikola Jokic's rebounds (10.5 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) are there, but he has yet to find his shooting touch this season. He has a total of seven points and has missed 10 of his 13 field goal attempts. What's most alarming is that the big man has missed all four of his shots in the paint. -- Jose De Leon

14. Memphis Grizzlies

2017-18 record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 16

The Grizzlies have three wins over the Warriors in the past two seasons, the most in the NBA. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Golden State is 2-3 against Memphis and 66-14 against the rest of the league. Memphis won its first two games this season with depth: The bench has outscored the opponents' 94-26. -- Vincent Johnson

15. Boston Celtics

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 6

Replacing Gordon Hayward's offensive production will be tough, as he increased his scoring average in each of the past six seasons since his rookie year, the longest active streak in the NBA, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Kyrie Irving's efficiency will need to improve, as he is shooting 37 percent from the floor. He shot 46 percent from the floor in his first three games last season. -- Jose De Leon

16. Detroit Pistons

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 21

Tobias Harris has gotten off to a hot start, averaging 24.3 points per game on 56 percent shooting. A Pistons player hasn't had that high of a scoring average since Jerry Stackhouse averaged 29.8 points per game in 2000-01. -- Jose De Leon

17. Miami Heat

2017-18 record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 18

The Heat are in the midst of a six-game homestand and picked up a win over the Pacers on Saturday. Last season, the Heat won 18 of their final 23 home games, outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game. Only the Warriors had a better home win percentage from Jan. 17 to the end of the 2016-17 season. -- Jose De Leon

18. New Orleans Pelicans

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 15

There likely isn't a team in the NBA that can contain the Pelicans' two-headed monster of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. But what this team is still searching for is balance. Davis and Cousins have combined for 55 percent of the team's scoring and 61 percent of the rebounds. -- Vincent Johnson

19. Orlando Magic

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 24

The Magic's 21-point road win over the Cavaliers was their largest road win on zero days' rest in the past five seasons. The surprising win came a day after Nikola Vucevic became the fourth player in team history with 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game. Orlando sits 2-1 after starting 0-3 in each of the previous three seasons, something only the Magic and 76ers have done. -- Vincent Johnson

20. Charlotte Hornets

2017-18 record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 17

Dwight Howard continues to do what he has always done in his career: put up double-doubles. He has 30 points and 30 rebounds through two games for the third time in his career. He's the first player with 30-and-30 through two games in his 14th season or later since Charles Barkley in 1998-99. -- Jose De Leon

21. Sacramento Kings

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 23

The Kings-Suns matchup on Monday features De'Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson, the third matchup between rookies taken in the top five of this year's NBA Draft. These two met earlier this year in college, when Kansas (Jackson) beat Kentucky (Fox) at Rupp Arena. In that game, Jackson recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Fox finished with 10 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals. -- Jose De Leon

22. Los Angeles Lakers

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 22

One day you're getting shut down by Patrick Beverley, and the next day you're leap-frogging Magic Johnson on a list; Lonzo Ball's first two games were night and day. After a 3-point debut, he was one assist shy of becoming the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double in his second career game. He'll have to settle for this: his 29 points were the most by a Laker in his first road game, passing Magic's 26-point performance in 1979 (via Elias Sports Bureau). -- Vincent Johnson

23. Dallas Mavericks

2017-18 record: 0-3

Previous ranking: 19

Dennis Smith Jr. and Nerlens Noel had impressive season debuts. At 19 years, 327 days old, Smith became the youngest player with a points-assists double-double in his NBA debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Noel finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and was 6-for-6 from the field. The last player to start a season with a double-double and shoot 100 percent from the floor (minimum five field goal attempts) was a Mavericks fan favorite, Eduardo Najera, in 2002. -- Jose De Leon

24. Indiana Pacers

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 26

Myles Turner had an impressive season debut, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. It was his second straight season kicking off the year with a 20-point, 10-rebound, four-block performance. Prior to Turner, Jermaine O'Neal in 2003 was the only Pacer in the past 30 seasons to put up those numbers in a season opener. -- Jose De Leon

25. Philadelphia 76ers

2017-18 record: 0-3

Previous ranking: 20

Perhaps it's not too surprising that the 76ers are off to an 0-3 start, considering their opponents were three of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference last season. Ben Simmons is living up to the hype, as he is the second player with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of his first three career games in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Oscar Robertson is the other, and he did so in his first six games of the 1960-61 season. -- Vincent Johnson

26. Brooklyn Nets

2017-18 record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 28

Jeremy Lin will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury and will have played a total of 37 games the past two seasons, as he has dealt with various injuries. He played in 305 of a possible 328 games the previous four seasons. -- Jose De Leon

27. Atlanta Hawks

2017-18 record: 1-2

Previous ranking: 29

The Hawks continue their five-game road trip to start the season and won't play in front of the home fans until Friday against the Nuggets. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last team that began its season with five straight road games was the 2011-12 Philadelphia 76ers. -- Jose De Leon

28. New York Knicks

2017-18 record: 0-2

Previous ranking: 27

The Knicks need to find a way to get scoring outside of Kristaps Porzingis. The young Latvian put up 31 points in the season opener, but no other Knicks player scored more than 10. The Knicks had at least two players exceed 10 points in all 82 games last season. -- Brian Rosengarten

29. Chicago Bulls

2017-18 record: 0-2

Previous ranking: 30

Lauri Markkanen, a 7-foot European with touch from the outside, has drawn comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki. So far so good for the 20-year-old rookie, as he recorded his first double-double in his second career game, just like Nowitzki. Markkanen's double-double came against the Spurs; Nowitzki didn't get his first career double-double against the Spurs until his third meeting with San Antonio. -- Jose De Leon

30. Phoenix Suns

2017-18 record: 0-3

Previous ranking: 25

Earl Watson was fired Sunday, just three games into the season. The only team in NBA history to change coaches fewer games into a season was the 1971-72 Buffalo Braves, who parted ways with Dolph Schayes after a single game. The Suns have been outscored by 92 points, the worst scoring margin through three games in NBA history. -- Micah Adams