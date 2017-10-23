The Phoenix Suns met with guard Eric Bledsoe before shootaround Monday morning, and he was sent home at the end of the discussion, league sources told ESPN.

Bledsoe, 27, will not be available for Monday's home game against the Sacramento Kings, sources said, and rival executives are under the assumption that a trade is looming.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough is actively engaged with several teams in trade talks for Bledsoe, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team hopes to find a deal soon.

Interest around the NBA has increased in the past day for Bledsoe, once it became apparent that both sides are motivated to part ways, sources told Wojnarowski.

Monday's meeting occurred a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson. Around the time of the firing, Bledsoe tweeted, "I Don't wanna be here."

In the preseason, Bledsoe arranged a meeting with team owner Robert Sarver and McDonough and requested a trade, league sources told ESPN.

Sources said Bledsoe has voiced his frustration with the direction of the team. He covets to be in a winning situation. The organization, sources said, argues that the team hasn't improved since Bledsoe took over the bulk of the playmaking duties.

The Suns lost 130-88 on Saturday night to the LA Clippers, dropping to 0-3. The franchise's opening night 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was the biggest blowout loss in Suns history.

Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and three assists per game for the Suns this season. He has career averages of 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.