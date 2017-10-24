Warriors follow up uneven first half by overwhelming Dallas after halftime

Kevin Durant sinks two triples with ease in the first quarter against the Mavericks. (0:20)

DALLAS - For two and a half quarters, the Dallas Mavericks kept things interesting. But the Golden State Warriors possess too much firepower, and they put an end to any potential upset.

In American Airlines Center on Monday night, Stephen Curry (29), Kevin Durant (25) and Klay Thompson (21) combined for 75 points on 25-of-46 shooting from the field to lead the team to a 133-103 victory.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has openly expressed his frustration with the team's mental fatigue. He has harped on the fact that they have yet to play a solid 48-minute game and tonight was no exception.

Although Dallas (0-4) never held a lead, they withstood multiple attempts by Golden State (2-2) to blow the game open in the first 24 minutes of the contest.

The Warriors put up 40 points on the Mavericks in the opening quarter. It was the 43rd time in the tenure of head coach Steve Kerr that the franchise has produced a 40-point quarter. The team with the second-most during that period entering tonight were the Houston Rockets with 16.

The Golden State Warriors left no doubt against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half. LM Otero/AP

However, the Warriors gave up 38 points the next quarter. The consistently still isn't there.

Wesley Matthews led the Mavericks in scoring with 19 points, with 10 of them coming in that 2nd quarter that saw Dallas cut an 18-point lead to one point.

With under three minutes left in the game and the Warriors holding a 25-point lead, rookie forward Jordan Bell had a transition break and threw the ball off the glass and finished with a two-handed slam while being fouled by rookie guard Gian Clavell.

The Mavericks' bench wasn't happy, believing it was unnecessary showboating. When the final buzzer sounded, Kerr walked over and apologized to Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

Under Kerr, the Warriors are now 34-7 following a loss. Golden State (2-2) exits this 3-game road trip 2-1. The Toronto Raptors are next up at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.