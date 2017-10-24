EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Brandon Ingram says Lonzo Ball and the Lakers did not take kindly to Marcin Gortat's tweet about how John Wall "will torture" the rookie point guard when the Wizards visit Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"Yeah of course we did," Ingram said when asked if he saw Gortat's tweet on Monday. "Everyone has social media, definitely saw it. The competitor in Lonzo, of course he didn't take it so well and with his teammates behind him, we didn't take it so well."

The Wizards center was responding to a video of LaVar Ball saying, "Washington is coming in Wednesday? They better beware because Lonzo ain't losing again [this week]."

man..... pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

The unflappable and low-key Lonzo Ball said, "I don't pay no mind to it" when asked about what Gortat tweeted.

"I already know my teammates have my back," Ball added. "So we're going to go out there, we're going to play and hopefully get a win."

Ball's having to react to something someone else is saying about him following a comment made by his father is nothing new for the Lakers point guard. He had said coming into the season that he felt there would be a target on his back because of all the attention surrounding him, mostly generated by the outspoken elder Ball.

"That's how I grew up, so that's normal for me," Ball said.

This will be the stiffest test the No. 2 overall pick has had to face yet. He opened the season against the Clippers' Patrick Beverley, Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe and New Orleans' Jrue Holiday. But as coach Luke Walton says, Wall is an elite point guard and widely regarded as one of the fastest, if not the fastest, players with the ball in the NBA.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, like you say he's one of the best point guards in this league," Ball said. "So I'm just going to go out there and compete and see what happens."

Ball says the quickest point guard he has faced in his career is Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox, who played Ball twice in college while the two were at Kentucky and UCLA. The two rookies have yet to face each other since the college season due to injuries that sidelined Ball in the summer league and preseason.

So far, Ball is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists but is shooting 34.8 percent from the field. Outside of his 12-for-27 shooting against Phoenix, where he missed becoming the youngest player in NBA history to have a triple-double by one assist, Ball has shot 4-for-19 in his two other games.

Still, Walton says there is no need to tinker with Ball's unorthodox shooting technique.

"I'd tell them to go study Reggie Miller's career," Walton said of critics of Ball's shot. "It doesn't look great. It can be an issue, yes. But if the ball goes in the net, which he shot over 40 percent from 3 in college, he has a track record of being a really good shooter. So for us to try to mess with it would be silly.

"I'm obviously not calling him Reggie Miller, but his shot probably could have been fixed by a thousand people who wanted to fix it and he is one of the greatest shooters our league has ever seen."

Wall is one of the elite point guards in the NBA and Ball will have to find a way to prove Gortat wrong in just his fourth professional game.

"In my opinion he's the fastest player, point guard or any player in this league, with the ball in his hands, coast to coast," Walton said of Wall. "So we struggled a little bit with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis going coast to coast on us [on Sunday]. We got to be ready to wall up and it is not his defender's job to stop him. It is the entire team."

Ingram says that the Lakers will rally around Ball.

"We just have to go and compete," Ingram said of his good friend. "Of course everyone is going to try to attack [Ball] because of who he is and what he does on the basketball floor. All we can do is have his back and have his back through everything and make sure he is fighting over screens and make sure he is there mentally so everyone can be there mentally."