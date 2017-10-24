CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he will not only return JR Smith to the starting lineup in place of Dwyane Wade, but he also is starting LeBron James at point guard and Tristan Thompson at center -- with Jae Crowder and Kevin Love filling out the front court -- when Cleveland hosts the Bulls on Tuesday.

The dramatic lineup change is motivated by both the Cavs' injuries (Isaiah Thomas continues to rehab his right hip while Derrick Rose will miss his second straight game with a sprained left ankle) and by the Bulls' lineup featuring 7-foot Robin Lopez.

"Just Big Lopez and not having Kevin have to bang around and take on that big task tonight, just to start the game," Lue said. "He's going to play some 5, but not have to play the whole game against Big Lopez."

Lue previously said he would start Jose Calderon in Rose's place -- as he did in the Cavs' loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday -- but has since changed his mind. Calderon played just five minutes in the Magic game before Lue pulled him until garbage time.

"Just trying to figure it out and see what happens with both of our point guards being down," Lue said.

Smith, who did not participate in Cavs shootaround because of a sore back, feels well enough to play, Lue said.