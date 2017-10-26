The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a deal with free-agent forward Josh Smith, a source told ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Pelicans will add Smith after being granted an extra roster spot via with the injury hardship exception. New Orleans qualified for the exception because four players have missed at least three consecutive games.

A 12-year veteran, Smith last played in the NBA in the 2015-16 season, splitting his time between the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers.

The Vertical first reported news of the deal.

The move comes a day after star Anthony Davis left the team's loss in Portland with a knee injury in the first quarter. An MRI taken Tuesday night on Davis' knee came back negative.

New Orleans already has several players out for extended periods, including forward Solomon Hill (lost for season), centers Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca, and guard Rajon Rondo.

For his career, Smith has averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.