Nikola Mirotic is not ready to let bygones be bygones, telling the Chicago Bulls that he would welcome a trade if the team decides to keep Bobby Portis, according to multiple media reports.

Mirotic suffered a concussion and facial fractures when he was punched by Portis during a practice altercation Oct. 17. Portis was suspended eight games, while the Bulls aren't yet sure if Mirotic will require surgery. Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Mirotic was not cleared from the concussion protocol when he visited a specialist on Wednesday.

Nikola Mirotic is sidelined with a concussion and facial fractures after a fight with teammate Bobby Portis. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

According to the reports, Mirotic's team has told the Bulls that they would waive his no-trade clause and leave Chicago rather than stay with Portis. The 26-year-old Mirotic signed a two-year, $27 million contract before the season.

In three seasons, Mirotic has averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a stretch power forward.

Portis, 22, was a first-round draft pick in 2015 who has averaged 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over two seasons.

Portis apologized publicly Oct. 22 and said he had reached out to Mirotic but had not heard back.

"I'm wrong for what I did," Portis said. "I want to publicly apologize to Niko. I feel like I let my fans, the Bulls organization and, most importantly, my teammates down. This is not who Bobby Portis is."