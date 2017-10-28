As the Oklahoma City Thunder exited their team charter after landing in Chicago shortly after 1 a.m. CT Saturday, they were greeted by a surprising sight: a large dent in the nose of the plane.

Multiple players took to social media to post about the bizarre situation, but the team said everyone is safe and sound, and the flight landed as planned and on schedule at Midway International Airport.

Carmelo Anthony posted an image of the dented plane with the caption, "What could we have possibly hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is safe, though."

The plane "likely encountered a bird" during its descent, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the aircraft landed safely.

A team official said the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.

The Thunder played the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and left around 11:30 p.m. to fly to Chicago where they play the Bulls on Saturday.