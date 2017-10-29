The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Carrick Felix and forward Markieff Morris one game for leaving the bench during an altercation Friday night between Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The suspensions will be without pay and will be served in the next game each man is able to play.

Draymond Green, left, and Bradley Beal were both ejected Friday after getting tangled up in the paint late in the second quarter. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The incident started when Beal drove toward the basket and had his shot blocked by Green with 23 seconds left in the first half of the Warriors' 120-117 win. The Wizards maintained possession, but as the two jostled for position in the paint, Beal smacked Green in the face from behind. Green then grabbed Beal, and the two got locked up. The pair backpedaled toward fans in the front row under the Wizards' basket and eventually fell.

Members of both teams, as well as officials, coaches and even a fan, tried to break it up. Morris, recovering from hernia surgery, was inactive and in street clothes while Felix was on the bench.

Beal and Green were ejected. Beal was fined $50,000 for initiating the incident, and Green was fined $25,000.

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was also fined $15,000 for aggressively entering the altercation. Oubre told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears on Friday that he ran into the skirmish but didn't throw punches and was trying to break things up.

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.