NBA player rankings: Who dominated a wild Week 2?

NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will put each other to the test in a Tuesday night matchup between the Bucks and Thunder. (1:01)

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the first week of our NBA player rankings, but he had stiff competition in Week 2.

Every week, we'll rank the top 10 players from the previous week using game score as our starting point.

Created by former ESPN.com stats guru and current Grizzlies VP of basketball operations John Hollinger, game score measures a player's productivity for a single outing based on weighting of various box score statistics (for a more complete explanation, check out Week 1).

Note: These rankings run through the games on Sunday, Oct. 29.