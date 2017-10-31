ESPN's Katie Nolan says that a disgruntled Eric Bledsoe is in a tough spot with two years left on his contract with the Suns. (1:08)

Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough reiterated that he has no timetable for a potential trade involving disgruntled guard Eric Bledsoe, who has been away from the team for more than a week.

"We are open to doing a deal whenever the best offer presents itself," McDonough said in a text message to AZCentral.com. "Any other comments or thoughts from me would be pure speculation at this point."

Phoenix is 2-4 overall this season but has won two of three games since Eric Bledsoe has been away from the team. AP Photo/Matt York

McDonough said last week that he has received multiple inquiries about Bledsoe but stressed that he would not complete a trade until "the best offer presents itself." The Suns could decide to wait until after Dec. 15, when free agents from this past offseason become eligible to be traded.

The New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams reportedly interested in Bledsoe, who was sent home by the Suns on Oct. 23 after tweeting, "I don't wanna be here," a day earlier. McDonough announced at the time that Bledsoe "won't be with us going forward," and said he didn't believe Bledsoe's explanation that he was tweeting about wanting to leave a hair salon.

Bledsoe previously had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. Bledsoe was told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.

The Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in their fourth game under interim coach Jay Triano, who replaced the fired Earl Watson last week. Phoenix is 2-4 overall this season but has won two of three games without Bledsoe and Watson.