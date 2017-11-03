Slow-starting Warriors turn on the power, rout Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs went for the knockout of the Golden State Warriors in the first round. They threw haymaker after haymaker in producing a 19-point advantage late in the opening quarter. The problem was the Warriors executed their version of the rope-a-dope and ended up outscoring their opponents 88-59 in the last three quarters. Golden State (6-3) is now 2-0 on this three-game road trip following a 112-92 win Thursday evening at AT&T Center.

Klay Thompson knocked down five triples on his way to a game-high 27 points. Kevin Durant recorded 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Stephen Curry went for 21 points with eight boards and three shots from beyond the arc. San Antonio (4-4) has dropped its past four games. The Warriors initially appeared caught off guard by the Spurs' aggression level and scrappiness. While the deficit climbed, frustration mounted as Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia were seen in a miniature argument regarding a missed pass. Warriors coach Steve Kerr even picked up a first-half technical. In the first quarter, Danny Green drove past Curry and posterized Durant with a vicious one-handed slam. The crowd went crazy. It looked like it would be the Spurs' night. However, the game changed for the road team on the defensive end. Once the Warriors secured stops, they were off to the races. The slow-footed, aged front line of the Spurs couldn't keep up as the Warriors dominated the fast-break stat line 24-7. After shooting 48 percent in the first, the Spurs dropped to 39 percent at the end of 48 minutes.

Klay Thompson sank 5-of-8 3-point shots en route to 27 points. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was tossed from the game with under five minutes left to play after receiving back-to-back technical fouls within seconds of each other. San Antonio was down 12 at that point. Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker were not active as they're still rehabbing from their respective injuries. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Curry suffered a left-knee tweak in the first quarter. He continued on, playing all 12 opening-quarter minutes. He retreated to the locker room for treatment to get taped up and rejoined the team on the bench five minutes into the second. This was the Warriors' 16th win when trailing by 15 or more points in the past four seasons. They're tied with the Toronto Raptors for the most such wins.