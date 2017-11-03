Lakers' starting forward Larry Nance Jr. leaves the game in the third quarter after suffering a broken thumb. (0:16)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Lakers might have lost their starting power forward for some time after Larry Nance Jr. suffered a broken hand in the third quarter against the Trail Blazers.

Nance underwent X-rays that revealed a fractured second metacarpal in his left hand. He left the game for good with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter. Nance might've injured the hand going for a block.

Nance has started all eight games this season for the Lakers and he left with seven points, five rebounds and one block. The power forward went into Thursday night averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds. He won the starting power forward spot in camp when coach Luke Walton decided to bring Julius Randle off the bench for a spark and his fit with the second unit.

The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday when D'Angelo Russell makes his return. Walton will have to find a new starting forward and could turn to Kyle Kuzma, Randle, Corey Brewer or Luol Deng.