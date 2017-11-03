WASHINGTON -- The NBA is planning to review Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.'s decision to wear a jacket with offensive language to his team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The black jacket was stitched with "f--- you" in white lettering repeated vertically down the back, and Oubre turned to show it to a bank of cameras outside as he was arriving at the locker room.

The NBA has a dress code for players on game nights and has the option to issue fines for violations.

Oubre has been fined several times in his career. He was fined $15,000 last week for "aggressively entering an altercation" between teammate Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Oubre was fined $25,000 last season for kicking a ball into the crowd. In 2015, he was fined for making an obscene gesture.