WASHINGTON - LeBron James scored an NBA season-high 57 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak for the Cavs.

At 32 years, 308 days, James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points, finishing the night with 29,049. It was James' 11th career 50-point game and his first since scoring a career high 61 on March 3, 2014.

James' 57 points tied Kyrie Irving's franchise record, which Irving set against the San Antonio Spurs on March 12, 2015.

James shot 23-for-34 from the field, 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added a game-high 11 rebounds as well as seven assists.