        <
        >

          LeBron youngest ever to 29,000 points; Cavs end four-game slide

          9:59 PM ET
          • Dave McMenaminESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Cavs and NBA writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14 and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09
            • Syracuse University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          WASHINGTON - LeBron James scored an NBA season-high 57 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak for the Cavs.

          At 32 years, 308 days, James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points, finishing the night with 29,049. It was James' 11th career 50-point game and his first since scoring a career high 61 on March 3, 2014.

          James' 57 points tied Kyrie Irving's franchise record, which Irving set against the San Antonio Spurs on March 12, 2015.

          James shot 23-for-34 from the field, 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added a game-high 11 rebounds as well as seven assists.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.