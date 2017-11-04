The date is January 5, 2007, and the Milwaukee Bucks have no answer for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Drew Gooden. He's having a career night: 19 second-half points and his first game with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland wins, earning its fifth straight victory against the Bucks.

It's also the last time LeBron James scored fewer than 10 points. On this night, he finishes with eight.

That was 10 years, 9 months and 30 days ago.

Editor's Picks LeBron drops 57 vs. Wiz; youngest ever to 29K At 32 years, 308 days, LeBron James became the youngest player ever to reach 29,000 career points, after he poured in an NBA season-high 57 points in the Cavs' 130-122 win over the Wizards on Friday night.

LeBron drops 57 in a way he has never done before LeBron James hadn't scored 50 points in a game since leaving Miami. But his performance against the Washington Wizards was truly a sight to behold. 1 Related

Now, he joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to score in double figure in 800 straight games.

These are 10 numbers to know about one of the most underrated and absurd streaks in sports to contextualize the unprecedented nature of such mechanically consistent production.

10 numbers to know about LeBron James' 10-point streak

800: If you added up the longest double-digit points streaks of the following players' careers, it would equal James' streak: Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Paul George, John Wall, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler. That could be an All-Star lineup: five starters and seven subs.

599: James Harden has the second-longest active streak at 201 straight games, 599 fewer than LeBron. James' streak is more than the next-five active streaks combined.

Longest Active Streaks - Scoring in Double Figures LeBron James 800 James Harden 201 Isaiah Thomas 130 DeMarcus Cousins 123 Kawhi Leonard 108 DeMar DeRozan 103 Source: Elias Sports Bureau

50: James has more 50-point games in his career (11) than single-digit scoring games (8). He, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan are the only players in NBA history who can say that.

57.2: There were 57.2 seconds left in the game when LeBron James reached 10 points scoring on Feb. 7, 2007, against the LA Clippers. It was the latest he's reached double-figure scoring during the streak. That was only a month after the streak began.

67: James needs 67 more consecutive double-digit scoring games to pass Jordan's all-time mark of 866 straight games. Assuming he plays every game until then, he can overtake MJ this season on March 30, 2018, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

59: There are 59 players in the Basketball Hall of Fame who didn't play 800 games in their entire NBA careers. Those names include George Gervin, Bob Pettit, Rick Barry, Willis Reed and Pete Maravich.

10: James scored exactly 10 points only once during the streak, on Oct. 31, 2007, to extend it to 47 straight games. The Cavaliers lost to the Dallas Mavericks by 18, but James secured his double-figure scoring night with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter.

961: James' streak could've been 961 games long if not for that eight-point game on Jan. 5, 2007. He reeled off 161 straight double-figure scoring games, scored eight points, and then began his 800-game streak.

2: That's how many playoff games James has finished with fewer than 10 points. He scored a career-postseason-low seven points in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals and infamously finished with eight points against the Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals. James didn't score in the fourth quarter of that game and only attempted one shot.

787: The NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longest double-digit streak was 787 games. James passed him on April 4, 2017, against the Magic to move into second all time.