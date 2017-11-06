James Harden posts 56 points and 13 assists on 19-25 FG (7-8 3-pt FG) in Sunday's win over the Jazz. (1:29)

HOUSTON -- James Harden set a career high with 56 points in a spectacular shooting display in the Houston Rockets' 137-110 win Sunday over the Utah Jazz.

Harden was 19-of-25 shooting, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range. He is the first player to score at least 55 points on 25 or fewer field goals since Michael Jordan in 1987 (58 points on 25 shots). Jordan was also the most recent player before Harden to shoot at least 75 percent in a 50-point game, which he did on March 7, 1996, against the Detroit Pistons (53 points).

Harden also recorded 13 assists Sunday night, accounting for a total of 91 points.

Harden's 56 points marked the second-most in a single game in Rockets franchise history, behind only Calvin Murphy, who poured in 57 during the 1977-78 season.

Last season's MVP runner-up James Harden accounted for 91 points Sunday night against the Jazz, finishing with 56 points and 13 assists. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A Jazz defense that ranks among the league's stingiest was shredded by Harden, who was spectacularly efficient shooting off the dribble. Harden made his first 10 shots from the floor. He was 19-of-22 before missing his final three attempts and checking out to a standing ovation from the Toyota Center crowd with 7 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the game.

It was the sixth 50-plus-point performance by Harden, all coming over the past four seasons. He eclipsed his previous career-best total of 53 points by the end of the third quarter, which he finished with a driving layup in the last second.

Harden, last season's MVP runner-up, had 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final nine seconds of the frame, crouching for several seconds after hitting a pull-up 3 over Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio to beat the end-of-quarter buzzer.

Before Harden, the only player to drop 50 in a game for coach Mike D'Antoni was Amar'e Stoudemire, who finished with 50 points as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 2, 2005, against the Washington Wizards.

D'Antoni said he saw Harden's big night coming.

"You could just tell with the bounce in his step. ... His bounce, getting around people was ridiculous tonight. Extra spring in his step. And getting into game shape."

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.