Warriors put together best defensive performance of the season against Heat

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors held the Miami Heat to 80 points -- 12 points fewer than the previous lowest total they had allowed this season.

Defense won the game for the defending champs on Monday, as they captured their fourth consecutive win with a 97-80 outcome at ORACLE Arena.

Both teams shot poorly. The Warriors shot at a 37 percent clip, and the Heat at 36 percent. Miami could muster only 57 points going into the final quarter, and Golden State forced 23 turnovers, turning them into 28 points.

It was the first game of the season in which the Warriors scored fewer than 100 points, but the Warriors outscored the Heat 26-4 on fast-break points.

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors helped lock down Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat offense. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Kevin Durant provided 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks. It was his fifth game with three or more blocks this season. Through the first three quarters, Durant, 10-of-10 at the line, made more free throws than the entire Heat roster (7-of-11).

Draymond Green produced season highs in points (18) and 3-pointers (4-of-6). He also pulled down nine boards and blocked a shot.

Thanks to a strong, collective defensive effort, Stephen Curry could afford to have his worst performance of the young season on this night. He went 5-of-19 from the field and 2-of-9 from long distance, finishing with 16 points, four assists and five rebounds.

James Johnson led Miami with 21 points off the bench.

The revamped Minnesota Timberwolves, winners of five straight, visit Golden State on Wednesday.