Ryen Russillo explains why the Suns dealing Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks gave them nothing in return. (1:34)

The Phoenix Suns have agreed in principle to send guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Greg Monroe, a 2018 protected first-round and a 2018 protected second-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Trade grades: Who wins the Eric Bledsoe deal? Can Eric Bledsoe help the Bucks win the East? Are the Suns getting enough in the deal? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

The teams reached an agreement in principle on deal terms late Monday night and finalized the terms Tuesday morning, league sources told ESPN. The Bucks resisted including guard Malcolm Brogdon, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, in the deal, league sources said.

Bledsoe will pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for what could be an explosive offensive team in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee has lost three straight -- including four of five games -- to drop to 4-5 on the season.

Eric Bledsoe averaged career highs in points (21.1), assists (6.3) and rebounds (4.8) last season for the Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bledsoe is not expected to play with the Bucks on Tuesday night in Cleveland, multiple sources told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The plan is for Bledsoe to meet the Bucks in San Antonio on Wednesday. The Bucks play the Spurs on Friday.

With the move, Milwaukee creates a $3.38 million trade exception that will be available to use for one year. The Bucks also have a $5 million trade exception that will expire in February. They are now $4.4 million below the luxury tax.

The Suns (4-7) potentially could have three first round picks in 2018: their own, Miami's (top-seven protected) and Milwaukee's (lottery protected). Phoenix could have seven first-round picks from 2018 to 2021.

Bledsoe has been away from the Suns since general manager Ryan McDonough sent him home on Oct. 23. One day earlier, Bledsoe tweeted, "I don't wanna be here."

McDonough announced at the time that Bledsoe "won't be with us going forward," and said he didn't believe Bledsoe's explanation that he was tweeting about wanting to leave a hair salon.

McDonough reiterated on Oct. 31 that the Suns had no timetable for a potential trade involving Bledsoe.

Bledsoe previously had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. Bledsoe was told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.

Bledsoe, 27, averaged career highs in points (21.1), assists (6.3) and rebounds (4.8) last season, but the Suns (24-58) finished with the worst record in the Western Conference. It was the second consecutive season that Phoenix's winning percentage was less than .300.

Monroe, 27, has played only five games this season and hasn't played since Oct. 26 because of a left calf strain.

Monroe averaged 15.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Detroit and Milwaukee from 2011-12 through 2015-16. His production dipped last season, when he played 81 games without making a start.

Information from ESPN's Bobby Marks was used in this report.