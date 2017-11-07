Phoenix is finalizing a deal to send guard Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for center Greg Monroe and a first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal could also include a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.

Eric Bledsoe posted career highs of 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season for the Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bledsoe had been away from the Suns since being sent home by Suns GM Ryan McDonough on Oct. 23 after tweeting, "I don't wanna be here," a day earlier.

McDonough announced at the time that Bledsoe "won't be with us going forward," and said he didn't believe Bledsoe's explanation that he was tweeting about wanting to leave a hair salon.

McDonough reiterated last month that the Suns had no timetable for a potential trade involving Bledsoe.

Bledsoe previously had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. Bledsoe was told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.