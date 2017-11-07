Phoenix is finalizing a deal to send guard Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for center Greg Monroe and a first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal could also include a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.
Bledsoe had been away from the Suns since being sent home by Suns GM Ryan McDonough on Oct. 23 after tweeting, "I don't wanna be here," a day earlier.
McDonough announced at the time that Bledsoe "won't be with us going forward," and said he didn't believe Bledsoe's explanation that he was tweeting about wanting to leave a hair salon.
McDonough reiterated last month that the Suns had no timetable for a potential trade involving Bledsoe.
Bledsoe previously had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. Bledsoe was told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.