Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the biggest sneaker free agent in the NBA, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has re-signed with Nike.

Terms were not immediately available.

A key component of the new Nike deal for Antetokounmpo, sources said, is that it also includes the creation of a signature shoe. The process of designing a signature shoe is typically part of a 14-18 month timeline.

With the Bucks set to play the Portland Trail Blazers later this month on Nov. 30, the brand is looking to begin that process over the coming weeks and again in person at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It is likely that the soonest a "Giannis 1" sneaker would release would be during the fall or holiday seasons of 2019, according to insiders.

With his initial four-year Nike sneaker deal expired on Oct. 1, the Bucks franchise forward and positionless phenom was a key target of competing brands like adidas and Chinese footwear company Li-Ning. Sources said both companies made aggressive pitches to the reigning Most Improved Player of the league, whose dominant play this season has already entered him into the top of the league's MVP race.

Despite Milwaukee being the NBA's fourth-smallest market, Antetokounmpo has had no problems becoming top of mind with his stellar play. Antetokounmpo is third in the league this year in jersey sales, according to data from Fanatics.

"I've always said that I think he's one of those guys that has the potential to transcend his market," his agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN at the start of this process. "I think he's showing that he can do that. I think he's one of the few players that could have a truly global appeal."

Although big men have not typically faired well in selling sneakers in decade's past, today's most high-profile forwards and centers, including Antetokoumnmpo, Kevin Durant and Kristaps Porzingis, are seen as positionless stars with versatile, explosives games that are still highly marketable, as opposed to the more methodical, post-up centers of the 1990s.

It's not a surprise that Nike was committed to keeping Antetokounmpo on its roster, as last fall, it declined to exercise its "match clause" and let Porzingis sign with adidas. Essentially, the brand was looking ahead and choosing Antetokounmpo between the two. Both players now have the largest basketball shoe deals ever given to a European player.

As the season unfolds, the Bucks star is expected to wear a variety of player exclusive editions of Nike's new Kobe AD midtop sneaker.