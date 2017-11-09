Behind Steph Curry's 22 points and Klay Thompson's 28, the Warriors best the Timberwolves 125-101 on Wednesday night. (0:54)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Minnesota Timberwolves essentially lost Wednesday's contest in the third quarter after giving up a whopping 44 points to the Golden State Warriors. It was an offensive display too dominant to overcome.

Golden State (9-3) extended its winning streak to a conference high of five games following a 125-101 win at Oracle Arena. Klay Thompson poured in 14 of his 28 points in the third. He was 6-for-12 from 3-point range. Stephen Curry flirted with a triple-double, going for 22 points, eight boards and eight assists.

Andrew Wiggins put in 17 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (7-4).

Kevin Durant was held out his first game of the season with a left thigh contusion. Andre Iguodala got the nod in his place. Durant told ESPN that he expects to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 44 third-quarter points were a Warriors' season high for points in a quarter and the team's fourth 40-point quarter through 12 games. They were 16-of-22 from the field in the third, and 29 of their 37 assists came after three quarters.

Down 19 entering the fourth, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau elected not to start any of his starters. Still facing a 19-point deficit, he would reinsert three starters midway in the quarter to attempt one last push, but that push never occurred.

This match marked the first time these two teams have met as divisional leaders.

The field goal percentage battle went in favor of the home team, 57 percent to 41 percent. But it wasn't all good for the Warriors. They did turn the ball over 19 times, six more than their opponent.

The Warriors swatted away nine shots and are now 8-3 on the season when recording seven or more blocks. They have blocked at least seven in 11 of the past 12 games.