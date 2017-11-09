BOSTON -- Booed from the moment he touched the ball to the end of his first game ever in Boston, Lonzo Ball admitted he mentally struggled through another tough shooting night, while his brother LiAngelo Ball remains in China following his release on bail after his recent arrest for allegedly shoplifting.

After the Boston Celtics remained the hottest team in basketball with a 107-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their 10th consecutive win, Ball said he still has yet to talk to his brother LiAngelo or his family with both of his parents and youngest brother, LaMelo, over in China.

Asked if he was able to block out his brother's situation in China where he -- along with two other UCLA freshmen -- remain in a luxury hotel in Hangzhou, Ball admitted, "I mean, it's still my little brother. But I got to come out here and play."

Ball shot just 4-for-15, including one-for-five from 3-point range, but finished with nine points, six assists, five rebounds and a career-high four blocks, including one block that came after he chased Kyrie Irving from behind from end to end.

Before the game, Ball said he knew his family is "all over there in China taking care of it so I will talk to them when they get back" and tried to say that the situation would not be a distraction.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he talked to Ball before the game and the rookie said and looked like he would be fine.

Editor's Picks Lonzo: No family contact since brother's arrest Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball said he hasn't had contact with his family since his brother's arrest in China and that he'll "talk to them when they get back."

Source: UCLA's Ball, others out on bail in China UCLA men's basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been released on bail after a shoplifting arrest in Hangzhou, China, a source told ESPN.

Celtics streak ahead, hold off Lakers in rivalry renewal The Lakers rallied from a 21-point deficit but came up short as the Celtics won their 10th in a row behind unheralded Aron Baynes' 21 points. 2 Related

Lonzo Ball tried to block that situation out as he played his first game in the most storied rivalry in the NBA. From the tip, Boston fans booed the Lakers' point guard, who didn't work out for the Celtics when they had the top overall pick in the draft. Boston later traded the first pick to Philadelphia, acquired the third pick and took Jayson Tatum. Philadelphia took Markelle Fultz and Ball went to the Lakers with the second overall pick.

While Tatum -- who had played just nine minutes due to ankle soreness on Wednesday and finished with five points -- has impressed early this season, Ball has struggled with his shot. The point guard has shot just 39-for-132 (29.5%) and 12-for-52 (23%) from 3-point range thus far this season.

According to NBA tracking service Second Spectrum, Ball is shooting 34.4% in the paint this season, worst in the NBA. He's shooting 25% from outside the paint. The rookie has tried to be aggressive with his offense as the Lakers want him to push the tempo up and keep defenses honest.

Ball said he and the Lakers coaches have been working on his balance when shooting but that his missed shots are taking a toll mentally. "It's just in my head to be honest," Ball said. "I know I can [shoot]... It's a long season, just got to stay positive and keep putting in work. And then it is going to show for itself.

"Obviously right now, I am making no shots but [just got to] keep shooting," he added.

Irving -- who missed all seven of his 3-point attempts but finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists -- came away impressed by aspects of Ball's game.

"He's 6-6, unbelievable in transition," Irving said. "Understanding that he wants to get his teammates involved. Can you really put a position on him, particularly right now?... He does a great job of running that team. When he started to get comfortable and the pace started to pick up, that's where he starts to flourish."

"Defensively, he's going to be challenged every single night," Irving continued. "So those are signs that you can see he wants to go out there and compete. That's something that you want to see out of a highly-touted rookie such as Lonzo is that just to go out there and play with the best of them."

Boston's Marcus Morris said "everybody knows" Ball is a "good kid, just his dad has a big mouth" and that is not a bad thing.

"He's just a supporting father man" Irving added of LaVar Ball. "Some guys are in the front line speaking for their kids. Some parents are on the back line. It's just like the loud parent at the graduation clapping unbelievably loud. You know, we all have different styles of parents. I think everybody just needs to appreciate their own."

Ball said he heard the boos from the start but that he also hears it every time he plays away from Los Angeles.

"It's their home," Ball said. "I'd boo too if I was a fan... I have been getting booed every time we go away so."

Ball enjoyed his first game against Irving. On Thursday, Ball and the Lakers face John Wall and the Washington Wizards again.

"He is a great player," Ball said of Irving. "I said it before the game, one of the best players in the league. Tough challenge having to stay in front of him."