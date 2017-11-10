WASHINGTON -- John Wall drove toward the basket, split two defenders and crossed over from his right to left hand before throwing down a thunderous left-handed dunk over Brook Lopez, with the Lakers center doing all he can to stop the Wizards point guard. Wall pounded his fist on his chest as the Capital One Arena crowd exploded. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Wall wasn't done.

Later, Brandon Ingram was driving to the basket with the ball extended in the air, before Wall swooped in from behind and swatted the shot away with authority. Wall would shake his head several times at fans seated courtside.

Worst FG Percentage In 1st 12 Career Games, Shot-Clock Era (Since 1954-55) FG% Season Wayne Hightower 26.8 1962-1963 Lonzo Ball 29.2 2017-2018 Art Harris 29.5 1968-1969 Cliff Meely 29.5 1971-1972 Charlie Tyra 29.7 1957-1958 Willie Naulls 29.7 1956-1957 Min. 100 FGA Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Wall might not have tortured Lonzo Ball and the Lakers on Thursday night, but he certainly got redemption for an overtime loss in Los Angeles last month by scoring 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing five assists.

Despite Ball flirting with his first triple-double, the Lakers fell behind by 21 for the second straight night before dropping their second straight loss, 111-95, to the Wizards. Ball finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but his shooting woes continued, as the rookie missed 9 of 12 shots, including misfiring on 6-of-7 from 3-point range. On one 3-point attempt, Ball air-balled it badly wide left. The rookie said that his struggles were in his head after the point guard entered the game shooting just 39-for-132 (29.5 percent) and 12-for-52 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range.

"Trying to work on balance," Ball said after shooting 4-for-15 in a loss at the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. "That is what Luke [Walton] and Magic [Johnson] have been telling me, most of the problem right now is balance."

John Wall got a measure of revenge for a recent loss, driving past Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Walton has said repeatedly this season that the Lakers did not want to tinker with Ball's unorthodox shooting technique. But clearly, the Lakers are trying what they can to help the rookie.

"We're hoping to see him make more of the shots that he shoots," Walton said. "I'm still a believer that he is a good shooter. I see him make them all the time in practice, and [assistants] Brian Shaw and Miles [Simon] are working with him on some of the footwork stuff and balance."

Ball has tried to impact the game in other ways, including with his rebounding and assists. But his confidence in his shot is sinking. And the Lakers struggled badly as a team from beyond the arc, shooting just 3-for-23 (13 percent) on Thursday.

When these two teams met previously in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, the Lakers came away with an inspired 102-99 overtime victory over the Wizards for one of their best wins of the season. There was plenty of talk entering that game, with Marcin Gortat responding to a boast by LaVar Ball, Lonzo's father, that the Wizards better beware of his son and the Lakers by saying that Wall would "torture" the rookie point guard. Wall then said he didn't plan on showing mercy to Ball, only to miss nine of his final 10 shots, including a potential game-tying, double-clutch 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer with Ball hanging on his hip.

That loss in Los Angeles was the start of a stretch in which the Wizards dropped five of seven games.

Wall, though, made sure to leave his mark on this game against the Lakers the second time around. He not only scored six points in the fourth to stave off the Lakers, but he also blocked three shots.

Ball, who had a career-high four blocks against Boston, did not register a rejection in Thursday's game.

Also for the second straight game, a Morris brother hurt the Lakers badly. After Marcus Morris scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers against the Lakers on Wednesday, the Wizards' Markieff Morris buried 6 of 7 shots, including two treys, for 16 points in 17 minutes.