Kyrie Irving catches an elbow to the face from Aron Baynes. Irving is forced to leave the court with a bloody nose. (0:46)

BOSTON -- Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving took an inadvertent elbow to the face from a teammate early in the first quarter of Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and is being monitored for a possible concussion.

Celtics big man Aron Baynes hit Irving while trying to defend a Kemba Walker shot attempt. After fouling Walker on a drive, Baynes spun to box out and his right elbow smashed Irving, who immediately collapsed to the floor clutching his face.

Irving was attended to by Celtics trainer Art Horne and left the court clutching a towel over his bloodied face.

The Celtics later ruled Irving out for the remainder of the game.

Boston already was playing without Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Al Horford (concussion protocol). Irving included, that's $76.2 million worth of unavailable talent.