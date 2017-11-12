Who had the best sneakers of Week 4 in the NBA?

This past week, NBA players honored members of the military by wearing a variety of patriotic sneakers in celebration of Veterans Day. From camouflage looks to more straightforward red, white and blue colorways incorporating stars and stripes, featured footwear took on more meaning than most weeks.

Jordan Brand players, including Jimmy Butler, Jeff Green and Andre Drummond, wore a variety of camouflage player editions like the Air Jordan XXXII Low and the Air Jordan 18 Retro, which was originally released in 2003. Hornets center Dwight Howard donned the most patriotic pair of the week. His size 18 "DH" signature model was highlighted by a series of stars and stripes along the heel.

Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas managed to join in on the patriotic platform while sidelined, debuting a Nike Air Max 97 featuring the American flag along the tongue and a "USA camo" pattern on the upper. In Portland, injured center Meyers Leonard spruced up his street clothes look, wearing a pair of tan military boots along with his usual suit. Leonard's older brother Bailey served as a U.S. Marine.

Check out all of the best sneakers from this week around the league, and vote on your favorite pair below.