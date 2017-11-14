Shaun Livingston throws a bounce pass to Kevin Durant, who uses his body to go up with a backboard shot and draws the foul. (0:21)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- No Stephen Curry, no problem for the Golden State Warriors.

In a collective effort, the Warriors took care of the Orlando Magic in the second half, as they captured their seventh consecutive victory with a 110-100 win Monday night at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 21 points, while securing six boards and distributing a season-high eight assists in 30 minutes.

Curry sat out his first game of the season due to a right thigh contusion that he sustained Saturday in a home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Shaun Livingston received the start in his place, producing a season-high 16 points and six assists.

Draymond Green registered a season-high 20 points, dished out five assists and stole the ball twice. He was also 3-of-5 from downtown. It was Green's first 20-point game since March 24, 2017, versus the Sacramento Kings.

Klay Thompson finished with 15 points.

Kevin Durant keyed an 18-5 third-quarter run to knock out the Magic. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty

Once again, the Warriors did their damage in the third quarter. They held a two-point lead a minute into the quarter, and it increased to a 15-point advantage at the midway point. The Magic were outscored 32-19 in the period.

Prior to the contest, the Warriors were averaging 32.6 points in the third, a league-leading mark. It was the ninth straight win for the Warriors over the Magic.

Orlando (8-6) was held to 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from the 3 line. Golden State (11-3) made half of its field goals, and 35 percent from 3. Entering the game, these two teams were No. 1 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage, with the Warriors shooting it at 42 percent and the Magic at 41 percent.

Nikola Vucevic was the high scorer for Orlando, putting in 20 points.

The Warriors now hit the road for a four-game road trip that kicks off against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday.