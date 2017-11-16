Now in his second season with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant has a new perspective.

On loyalty. On his former team. On speaking his mind.

After spending eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder following the franchise's move from Seattle, Durant was viewed as a traitor by some when he decided to join the champion Warriors as a free agent prior to the 2016-17 season.

Durant, who was Finals MVP as the Warriors won their second title in three seasons, doesn't see it that way.

"Ain't no such thing [as loyalty]," Durant said in an interview with Bleacher Report. "You see disloyalty in different ways, but that's one of the most underrated parts of the game. We scream loyalty, but we don't expect it from the people writing the checks because they're writing the checks.

"[People say] 'You should be fine with it because you're getting paid.' I liked it better when I was naive about the NBA business, how f---ed up it is. That was better for me that way. ... You put money and business into something that's pure, it's going to f--- it up."