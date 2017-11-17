New NBA forecast predictions: MVP, ROY, Finals rematch?

After one month of NBA action, and with about 1,000 regular-season games to go, who is the new favorite for the MVP award? What about rookie of the year?
And how likely is a fourth straight Finals rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors?
We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts for their votes on the big questions.
Who will win the 2017-18 MVP award?
Who will win rookie of the year?
2017 draft redo: Who would you take No. 1 now?
Others receiving votes: Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Markelle Fultz