        <
        >

          New NBA forecast predictions: MVP, ROY, Finals rematch?

          play
          Celtics win 14th straight in potential NBA Finals preview (0:56)

          Boston comes all the way back from a 17-point deficit to beat the defending-champion Warriors and prove they belong. (0:56)

          7:20 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          After one month of NBA action, and with about 1,000 regular-season games to go, who is the new favorite for the MVP award? What about rookie of the year?

          And how likely is a fourth straight Finals rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors?

          We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts for their votes on the big questions.

          Who will win the 2017-18 MVP award?

          Who will win rookie of the year?

          2017 draft redo: Who would you take No. 1 now?

          Others receiving votes: Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Markelle Fultz

          Which team will finish with the worst record?

          Who will be the East playoff newcomers?

          Who will be the West playoff newcomers?

          Which team poses the greatest threat to the Warriors?

          How likely is a Cavs-Warriors Finals rematch?

          Forecast prediction: 54 percent

          How likely is a Warriors title repeat?

          Forecast prediction: 79 percent

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.