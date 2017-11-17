Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley is out for an indefinite period because of soreness in his left Achilles and heel, the team announced Friday.

The Grizzlies did not provide a timetable for his return, saying only that they would provide an update in approximately two weeks.

Conley will undergo therapy to help in the healing process after consulting with physicians and the team's medical staff.

The 11-year veteran, all with Memphis, is averaging 17.1 points and has started in 12 of the team's 14 games this season.

The Grizzlies (7-7) are fourth in the Southwest Division, and next host the first-place Rockets (12-4) on Saturday night.